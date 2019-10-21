Home Sport Rain plays havoc in Round 3 WDCA matches

Rain plays havoc in Round 3 WDCA matches

Posted on by editor
Fraser Duncan grabs a drink as he and Brett Williams discuss their strategy in gloomy conditions on Saturday.

Fraser Duncan grabs a drink as he and Brett Williams discuss their strategy in gloomy conditions on Saturday.

The battle of the two form teams of the competition went down to the wire on the weekend, as a draw meant both teams now sit alone at the top of the table. Batting first, Hallora got off to a swift start due to a flurry of boundaries from Surappulige, before Brett Williams (35) and Natsai M'Shangwe (37) anchored the middle of the innings as the Kangas built a solid total.

Sean Masterson (2-35) once again took key wickets, as did medium-pacer Michael Pandolfo (2-21). Dave Macdermid used his recall to good effect, making a swift 27 towards the back end of the innings, as Hallora reached 8-182. In reply, Troy Ferguson was ferocious in attack, in arguably his best knock in an Ellinbank uniform. Ferguson slapped 10 boundaries, as he and Matt Farthing (27) added 126 for the first wicket, as they looked to beat the rain and secure a vital victory.

However, Hallora's spin threat proved too much once the opening pair were removed. Grant Duncan, Jimmy Williams and Natsai M'Shangwe caused a collapse of 8-37 as the threat of defeat seemed alarmingly imminent suddenly for the Eagles.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature