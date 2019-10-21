Journeyman Moss returns to Warriors CBL

It’s been almost four seasons since Jarryd Moss last suited up for the Warragul Warriors in the CBL tournament. Now, he’s back.

Moss has decided to return to Warragul and play alongside his great mate and new CBL coach Mike Santo for the 2019/20 season.

“A big part of it was Mike coaching, he’s one of my closest mates,” he said. “When I heard he was a chance to coach I said to him, mate, if you’re going to coach, I’ll play.”

“Another part was to also come back and pass on the knowledge and experience I’ve had to the younger guys in the team.”

After moving to Warragul in grade two, Moss’ love for basketball grew when he joined the local Chalkies Basketball Club with his mates. It was only when his father started coaching him that Jarryd knew he could take his game to the next level.

“Having dad coach me was awesome, having that time with him each week was really special. He had a bit of a footy and basketball background, but he was super passionate and that meant it was easy for me to buy in and become more passionate about the game too,” he said.