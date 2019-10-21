Controversial Warragul-Korumburra Road development resolved

A mediation conference at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal last week has resolved the controversial Warragul-Korumburra Rd residential development. Conditions imposed by Baw Baw Shire Council when it approved the 265-lot subdivision in July were largely upheld by VCAT, as well as additional conditions that council said ensured a “positive and balanced outcome” for the community. The application, from WKR Developments, was approved by council in July. But, eight days earlier, developers had already lodged an appeal with VCAT on the grounds council had failed to determine the application within 60 days. A compulsory mediation conference was held last Wednesday involving the developers, council and community members representing the Warragul South action group.

