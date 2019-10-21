Buln Primary takes on walk initiative

This month, you might see some of Buln Buln Primary School’s students walking along the leafy footpath towards class each morning.

Every October, VicHealth encourages students to walk, ride or scoot to school to help them learn about healthy habits and physical exercise.

This year, Buln Buln decided to join the initiative and have more than 40 students walking to school, or alternatively, doing two laps of the oval at lunchtime with teacher Jane Smith if they live out of town.

“It’s the first year we’ve supported the initiative, we saw that it was running last year and thought it was a great opportunity to get the kids involved. We have a lot of families outside the area, so we’ve encouraged those families to drop at a couple of points around town and let their kids walk from there, the kids are really loving it,” Jane said.