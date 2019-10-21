Big Blokes Barbecue raises whopping tally

The region’s biggest fundraiser, Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue held at Lardner Park on Friday raised a whopping $192,000. A total of 680 men attended the function which has raised $1,287,000 over its eight-year history. Guests enjoyed a day of hospitality and top line entertainment and again reached deep into their pockets during the live and silent auctions, lucky table draw, Danny Green signed boxing gloves auction, round the world draw and raffle during the day. The traditional barbecue food gave way to slow cooked beef brisket and legs of lamb. Entertainment was a big hit with former maximum-security prison officer turned comedian Rob Brown providing the laughs. Event president Duncan McNeil welcomed guests, imploring them to get a prostate cancer test in the next 12 months. The prostate cancer message was further reinforced by director of urological services at West Gippsland Hospital Dr Scott Donnellan. Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia state manager for Victoria and Tasmania John Strahan thanked the Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue committee for its work in delivering the day and highlighted the importance of the event in funding the prostate cancer young researcher program.

