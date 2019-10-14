Yarragon CFA celebrates 75 years

Yarragon CFA has celebrated 75 years of operation, with many volunteers joined by senior CFA staff to help commemorate the landmark occasion at the annual brigade dinner last Saturday night. Commencing in 1944, the fire brigade has been serving Yarragon and the surrounding district ever since. As a volunteer brigade, Andrew Sterling said that without the help of the many volunteers, it simply wouldn’t have survived. “It’s all about the people who help, and we as a brigade have existed for 75 years because of them.” He said. Joining the many volunteers were CFA assistant chief officer Terry Owen and operations manager Paul Taylor who helped present the awards to those who have served long tenures. Nathan Kemp and Nic O’Toole received 10-year service awards, Kris Hopkins and Jason Roberts received 15-year service awards, while Michael O’Toole (20 years) and Ken Kemp (25 years) were also recognised. John Moyes was then given a special mention as he received a 30-year service award, an outstanding achievement.

