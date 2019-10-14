RDA receives generous donation

Warragul’s Riding for the Disabled has been gifted a donation of $5000 thanks to long-time supporter Barbara Vogler and the Warragul Downtowner.

Barbara, a member of the Downtowner, swiped her card and found a promotion was on offer. She was given the opportunity nominate an organisation that would receive a donation if her name was drawn and after being involved with horses for many years now, couldn’t think of an organisation more fitting than Riding for the Disabled.

“They drew out a few names, but they weren’t present on the night, then my name came out. I spun the wheel and it landed on the $5000, which was the highest donation on offer. It was really surreal, because I’ve been involved with horses for so long, they were my first choice.” she said.

“I phoned Lynn one of the coaches and said I’d won some money for the RDA, $5000, and I think she didn’t believe me at first!” Barbara said.

The program is dedicated to helping those with disabilities be able to experience the joy of working with animals as well as learning to ride and take care of them. Lyn Link, a coach at RDA, said that the money will go a long way in helping the organisation purchase new equipment and a new horse.