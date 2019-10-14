Former Yarragon Primary School site retained

The former Yarragon Primary School site will be retained for community use, but Baw Baw Shire does not know at what cost.

Council has agreed to purchase the Rollo St property “at a price to be negotiated with the valuer general.”

The purchase price will be released publicly once settlement is completed with the state government.

Council received a certified valuation of the site in July and forwarded the valuation and a letter of offer to the state government on July 29.

The value of the site has not been revealed by council.

A report to council said once the site was purchased, council would be required to spend funds on an initial and ongoing basis for infrastructure and maintenance of the land.

In a report to council, officers outlined the history of negotiations regarding the site, dating back to the first right of refusal process in 2015.

Council has received three independently certified valuations for the property. All valuations were significantly lower than those obtained by the valuer general’s office.

The report said the Department of Treasury and Finance had not provided council with any detailed evidence of its valuations.