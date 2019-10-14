Catani makes mark in first WDCA matches

Keen eyed watchers of the WDCA may have noticed a new name pop up over the weekend, as Catani kicked off their inaugural Warragul and District Cricket Association season.

After spending much of their 70-year existence in the West Gippsland Cricket Association competing against teams such as Pakenham and Upper Beaconsfield, Catani decided to have a collective discussion on the direction the club wanted to go over the next few years.

“We felt that the WDCA was a better fit for us.” Vice President Matt Coleman said. “Culturally as a little country town and geographically where we sit, it just made sense for us to switch across. We had no issue with the West Gippsland league, but against the bigger sides, it made it tougher to compete at the top level.”

Fielding three senior teams this season in Division 2, 3 and 5, Catani also have as strong crop of juniors making their way up through the ranks. Entering a combined under 16 team with Longwarry, a combined under 14 team with Bunyip and a standalone under 12 side, the future looks bright for the club going forward.

“In our senior squad, around a third of them are under 20 years of age, which is a great strength for us going into the future.” Coleman said.

After two strong victories by the Division 2 and 3 sides in the first round, Catani has already sent a strong message to the rest of the league that they’re more than capable of making a mark on their new competition.