Cameron to join the likes of Tiger, Rory and Adam for a fifth time

Former Warragul golfer Cameron Percy recently qualified for the 2019-20 USPGA Tour – his fifth time on the world’s best and most lucrative tour. Following an injury affected 2019, Cameron stormed home late in the year on the secondary “Korn Ferry” Tour and by finishing in the top 25 of the “playoffs” he earnt the right to tee it up with the world’s best for another year.

There is little argument that Cameron is the most successful golfer to come out of the area despite not taking the game up until the age of 15. After completing a traineeship at Southern Golf Club in Keysborough, Cameron has spent much of the past 15 years plying his trade on both the primary and secondary US based golf tours. He also made an appearance at the 2003 British Open with his wife Katie working as his caddy.

The 45-year old’s latest visit to the USPGA Tour (where he will get to mix it with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott among others) is probably his most remarkable. After starting well on the secondary tour at the beginning of 2019, Cameron and his family took a short holiday to the Bahamas.

On the last day of the trip while playing with his boys by the pool he slipped and fell. A broken wrist was the diagnosis – a particularly serious injury for a golfer given the strain that professional golfers’ hands and wrists sustain in hitting golf balls tens of thousands of times a year. There were times during the year that Cameron feared that he might not swing a golf club in competition again.

Thankfully, Cameron’s injury recovered enough to make his way back to the golf course and despite not being able to practice as much as normal, he caught fire late in the season and earned enough points to make his way back to the top level for the forthcoming season.