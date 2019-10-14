Bunyip children lend a hand

Every Thursday throughout October, the Bunyip Childcare Centre are helping keep their environment clean. It’s all a part of Environmental October which will see around 20 students each week head down to the local Koolangatta Park on Hope Street to help pick up rubbish. Educator Roslyn Raufer said that not only are they helping to keep their town clean, but it teaches valuable lessons along the way.

“It’s about showing them how to give back to the community at a young age and show what it looks like to look after our environment” she said.

Taking in turns, the different groups will be heading down the street hunting down any rubbish they may come across, with students donning gloves and looking for any unwanted wrappers hiding under trees or plants.

Students enthusiastically grabbed any rubbish they saw and delivered it to the bin, making swift work of cleaning the park before enjoying some time on the playground with their friends.