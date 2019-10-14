Home News Bunyip children lend a hand

Bunyip children lend a hand

Posted on by editor
Jennifer Cunneen holds open the bag for Beau Fielden from Bunyip Childcare Centre

Jennifer Cunneen holds open the bag for Beau Fielden from Bunyip Childcare Centre

Every Thursday throughout October, the Bunyip Childcare Centre are helping keep their environment clean. It’s all a part of Environmental October which will see around 20 students each week head down to the local Koolangatta Park on Hope Street to help pick up rubbish. Educator Roslyn Raufer said that not only are they helping to keep their town clean, but it teaches valuable lessons along the way.

“It’s about showing them how to give back to the community at a young age and show what it looks like to look after our environment” she said.

Taking in turns, the different groups will be heading down the street hunting down any rubbish they may come across, with students donning gloves and looking for any unwanted wrappers hiding under trees or plants.

Students enthusiastically grabbed any rubbish they saw and delivered it to the bin, making swift work of cleaning the park before enjoying some time on the playground with their friends.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature