Western Park overcomes dogged Yarragon outfit

Western Park kicked off their season with a win in the game of the round, narrowly overcoming a dogged Yarragon outfit. Losing the toss and being sent in, the Warriors lost the dangerous opening pair of Asa Singappuli (2) and Sanjaya Gangodawila (9) early, as Lahiru Jayakody made his mark early for Yarragon with early scalps.

Captain Sam Batson (12) was removed shortly after and with the run rate dwindling, Western Park lost a fourth as Jayakody removed Leigh Diston (19) with the score just 59. With runs required quickly, Adam Feltham and Zane Harper swiftly went to work, as bouts of hard-running and strong stroke playing led to a gradual increase of the scoreboard.

The pair put on 52 before Harper (26) was bowled by DJ Liyange's crafty spin, with the second of Yarragon's recruits removing the classy Feltham (30) and hard-hitting Danny Sheehan (21) late in the innings as Western Park accelerated to reach a respectable 9-158.