Warragul’s The Crazy Cow saved by eleventh hour miracle donation

The Crazy Cow has been saved at the eleventh hour, after an anonymous donation allowed the activity area to reopen its doors on Tuesday after a short shut down.

Requesting to remain anonymous, the donor met with manager Glenn Bellingham just two days before he was forced to close the doors due to financial stress on the not-for-profit organisation.

“We had a member’s meeting scheduled for Friday September 6 in the evening to review if there may have been any offers on the table, but that morning at 11am, we had a meeting with this donor, it was the literal eleventh-hour miracle.” Glenn explained.

The last-minute donation enabled the not for profit organisation to keep giving Warragul families a place to gather in a comfortable and safe environment, without the hefty price tags facing them at larger activity centres.