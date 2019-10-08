Warragul Walters wins state title

After a four-year hiatus, local Warragul resident Jason Walters returned to the bodybuilding stage to take out the over 50s ANB Victorian titles last Sunday.

Walters also placed first in the over 90kg grand master category and second in his performance routine at the event held inside the Kingston Town Hall in Moorabbin.

Through his early years playing football, Jason’s passion for the gym grew through the training and weights programs, so he decided to take up competitive body building.

After spending some time away from the sport, he explained that a change in his mindset lead to a return to the stage this year.