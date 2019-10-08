Home News VLE defends Warragul Saleyards imminent closure

Farmers from around the region said they will be impacted by the closure.

Issues with the sale of chopper cows, dairy cows and calves was the focus of a meeting called to discuss the imminent closure of the Warragul Saleyards.

Nearly 300 people packed into the Darnum Hall on Thursday night for the meeting.

Victorian Livestock Exchange announced the closure of the Warragul yards last month. However, last week announced the yards will close on December 19 for all sales except the calf market which will continue to operate indefinitely but remains under review.

Victorian Livestock Exchange director Graham Osborne told the crowd it was not correct to infer that the organisation didn’t care about dairy farmers.

He said VLE had gone to a lot of trouble to ensure that farmers received the best possible price and “we want your business.”

