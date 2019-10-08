Thomas is inspiration for local Walk for Prems

When David and Serena Arnold’s son Thomas arrived at 30 weeks gestation, their expectations of parenthood were thrown into disarray.

Serena was unable to give birth at West Gippsland Hospital and was admitted to Monash Medical Centre, Clayton so their baby could be born into the immediate care of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Thomas had stopped growing at 28 weeks and weighed just 1200 grams when he was born in April 2008.

“There were no choices to be made,” David said, “we were in the hands of the medical profession.”

“It’s a big thing. I can remember looking at Serena and knowing that we will go through this together.

Ronald McDonald House became their home away from home for two months until Thomas was transferred back to WGH.