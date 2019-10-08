Lucy missing while owner in hospital

Friends and family of Alison Welch are hoping a media campaign will see the return of a Shetland Sheep dog which went missing on September 13.

Friends have been caring for Lucy and her daughter Poppy while Alison has been in hospital.

While Danny Goss was walking both dogs at about 5.30pm on September 13 Lucy slipped her collar and ran away.

Danny saw the Lucy running across paddocks on Pharaohs Rd towards Waterford Rise.

Danny is 99 per cent sure she hasn’t been hit by a car and has offered a $1000 reward for her return.