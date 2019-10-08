Home News Lucy missing while owner in hospital

Lucy missing while owner in hospital

Posted on by editor
Danny Goss is still hoping Lucy will be found.

Danny Goss is still hoping Lucy will be found.

Friends and family of Alison Welch are hoping a media campaign will see the return of a Shetland Sheep dog which went missing on September 13.

Friends have been caring for Lucy and her daughter Poppy while Alison has been in hospital.

While Danny Goss was walking both dogs at about 5.30pm on September 13 Lucy slipped her collar and ran away.

Danny saw the Lucy running across paddocks on Pharaohs Rd towards Waterford Rise.

Danny is 99 per cent sure she hasn’t been hit by a car and has offered a $1000 reward for her return.

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature