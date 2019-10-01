Yarragon residents petition for old school site

More than 800 people have petitioned Baw Baw Shire to retain the former Yarragon Primary School site for community use.

Two separate petitions were received by council last week including hand-signed and online petitions.

Both petitions, initiated by the Yarragon and District Community Association, called on council to save the Rollo St property for community use.

The petitioners called want 2.25 acre site to be retained in the Yarragon community’s ownership.

A total of 830 people signed the petition including 244 online and 586 hand signatures.

The future of the former school site is still unknown.

Council received a certified valuation of the site in July and forwarded the valuation and a letter of offer to the state government on July 29.

The value of the site has not been revealed by council.

Shire chief executive officer Alison Leighton said the assessment process by the valuer general normally took about eight weeks.

She said once council received a response to its offer, officers would provide a formal report to council for a final resolution.

The possible acquisition of the site has been a matter considered by council since 2015.

In mid-2015, the state government identified the site as not required and placed it on the surplus government land sales list.

The first offer of refusal process enables council to purchase the site with a restriction on title for community use.

If this does not occur, the site will be offered for public sale.