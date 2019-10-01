Junior stars shine bright

Buln Buln Junior Football Club has won two awards for conduct at the Warragul and District Junior Football League's presentation night.

The awards were presented during a presentation evening at Danny’s, celebrating a fantastic season for all the clubs in one of the largest junior football competitions in country Victoria.

In front of a full house, MC David Papley said the league was extremely lucky to have 15 very highly regarded clubs all run by teams of dedicated committee members and volunteers.

Buln Buln took out the Under 12s Code of Conduct award and the League award, while Garfield won the Under 14s Code of Conduct.

League president Anthony Hibbs thanked everyone for their support and wished all families whose time with the W&DJFL has come to an end the very best as they move forward in their football journey.