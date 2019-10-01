Fighting cancer one ride at a time

When it comes to fighting childhood cancer, Drouin’s Brett Smith is at the frontline, taking part in the annual Great Cycle Challenge which raises money for the Children’s Medical Research Institute.

Brett has taken part for three years raising more than $12,000.

He is riding for an eight-year-old named Levi, the son of a friend, who has had leukaemia since he was two.

“I try to post a bit about him on social media,” Brett says, “so he knows I’m doing it for him and try to give him a boost, and to let him know there’s people fighting as hard as he is”

This year Brett aims to ride 450km.

“I’m really aiming to get to $4500 again,’’ he said.

“I destroyed my bike last year, but with the help and support from the awesome team at Drouin Cycles I was able to get a new one to finish last year’s Challenge.’’

To register or donate to support Brett, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.au