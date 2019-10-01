Adrian’s song brings libraries to life

Warragul’s popular and witty singer-songwriter Adrian Darakai has done it again, this time promoting the valuable resources found in local libraries.

West Gippsland Libraries commissioned Adrian, famous for his “One Way in Warragul” song and video, to write and perform an infectious new song promoting its more unique but lesser known library services.

The song, called “Living It Up in the Library,” is designed to increase people’s awareness of the broad range of services libraries offer in the modern day, beyond just books.

These services – all free for Library members and potentially saving people hundreds of dollars a year - include streaming movies, electronic books and audiobooks, kids programs and events, genealogy services, and much more.

Adrian said he’d “had a blast” working on the song – and had started using library services more often.

“What West Gippsland Libraries wanted was essentially a musical anthem that would raise awareness about local libraries and the fact that they offer so much more than books,” he said.

“I’m extremely happy with the final product both lyrically and melodically, because it covers a lot of ground.

“In fact, what I discovered as I was writing this song is that local libraries have so much to offer that I couldn’t include it all in the song.

“I was an occasional user of my local library prior to writing this song, but now I know about all the things they offer, I’ve actually turned into a weekly patron,” he said.