Ripplebrook fire claims life

Well known local man Harold Smythe died in a house fire at Ripplebrook early Saturday morning.

Mr Smythe, 70, was found deceased in his home after fire took hold at about 4am.

The grandfather has lived in the Drouin area all his life, moving to the Ripplebrook property in Lye and Dixon Rd five years ago.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal house fire.

Warragul Police sergeant Dean Waddell said Mr Smythe was asleep in the house and a friend also was staying at the house for the night.

The second male woke at about 4am and could smell smoke.

Police said the man alerted Mr Smythe and then went to call emergency services.

“For unknown reasons, the occupant didn’t get out and was found deceased,” Sgt Waddell said.

Sgt Waddell said the small cedar home was engulfed in fire when CFA crews arrived. The fire also caused damage to two cars parked near the house.

The house was on a small acreage. Sgt Waddell said it had been a mild night and the men had not lit the inside fireplace.

The second man was conveyed to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Arson and Explosives Squad detectives attended the scene on Saturday morning.

Sgt Waddell said the fire was not suspicious but the exact cause had not been determined.