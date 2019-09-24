Locals win League awards

Players from Warragul and Drouin received the major Gippsland League fourths’ awards at the presentation dinner last week.

Vinnie Caia of Warragul was the Shaw Carter medallist as the competition’s best and fairest player and Drouin’s Caleb Hermansen the leading goalkicker for the season.

.Inclusion of the major junior award presentations for the first time with the senior awards night was a popular initiative.

The junior winners, most with a parent or parents, welcomed the chance to be recognised alongside the senior recipients and be presented with their trophies by high-achieving former players.

