Locals win League awards

Warragul’s Vinnie Caia (left) and Caleb Hermansen from Drouin took out the major Gippsland League fourths’ awards, Caia winner of the Shaw Carter Medal as best and fairest and Hermansen for being the competition’s leading goalkicker.

Players from Warragul and Drouin received the major Gippsland League fourths’ awards at the presentation dinner last week.

Vinnie Caia of Warragul was the Shaw Carter medallist as the competition’s best and fairest player and Drouin’s Caleb Hermansen the leading goalkicker for the season.

.Inclusion of the major junior award presentations for the first time with the senior awards night was a popular initiative.

The junior winners, most with a parent or parents, welcomed the chance to be recognised alongside the senior recipients and be presented with their trophies by high-achieving former players.

Gippsland League grand finals and awards night pages 49, 50, 51.

