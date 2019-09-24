Local teens die in smash

A Buln Buln teenager killed in a double fatality on Saturday night has been described as a fun loving kid who loved driving with mates.

Jake Price, 18, had been four-wheel-driving with his cousin and two mates before dying in a tragic fatal accident at Yallourn North. His friend, Dylan Wilson, 17 of Newborough, also was killed.

Police are investigating the single vehicle crash in Quarry Rd, Yallourn North that occurred at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.

It is believed the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Jake’s mum Tricia Viney spoke yesterday about her son who loved cars and loved driving with his mates.

He turned 18 in July and she said he couldn’t wait for other mates to turn 18 so they could all go driving together.

Tricia and her partner Brett Gallie are members of the Gippsland 4WD Club and she said Jake had grown up four wheel driving and “couldn’t wait to be a part of the club and go driving.”

“He was a fun-loving kid who got along with everyone. He had a cheeky smile and gave great hugs. He loved camping and loved the outdoors,” she said.

On Saturday, Jake had gone to his cousin’s house in Trafalgar and with two mates they headed off driving late in the afternoon.

Jake was driving his cousin’s Toyota Hilux when the collision occurred. Tricia said her nephew and another friend had got to the end of Quarry Rd, and worried when Jake and Dylan didn’t arrive.

They backtracked and arrived at the crash scene where others had already gathered.

“It looks like he missed the bend and has gone over the edge and hit a tree,” she said.

Jake, a former Warragul Regional College student, completed a year 12 VCAL course at Chisolm Institute in June. He had been working with a local roof tiler and was about to start an apprenticeship.

“He was saving up to get his own four wheel drive, He just want to go driving with his cousin and mates,” she said.