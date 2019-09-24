Lights the answer to traffic woes: roads board

Traffic lights at the junction of Howitt St (South Rd) and Burke St in Warragul are seen by Regional Roads Victoria as the most viable option to reduce congestion and turning delays.

RRV planning manager for eastern Victorian region Pas Monacella said studies had shown lights would also better cater for pedestrians and cyclists than if a roundabout was constructed.

Mr Monacella, regional director Sara Rhodes-Ward and senior engineers discussed design drawings during an open day at Warragul last Thursday that drew a strong attendance from interested district residents.

He acknowledged that lights at the Burke St-Howitt St road junction could cause some short-term delays for vehicle traffic but would make it safer.

Mr Monacella said the session was the next step in a consultation process started in December 2017 that was looking at ways to make the Warragul and Drouin road networks more efficient and easier to access and cater for population growth in the two towns.

Quick term fixes are not likely.

Feedback from the session at Warragul and another at Drouin earlier last week will be used to fine tune a couple of major projects including the Burke-Howitt Sts junction.