Grand day for Drouin Dragons

Celebrating their premiership win in the senior Gippsland Soccer League grand final at Bellbird Park on Sunday are (back) assistant coach John Ercoles, brad Handley, Steve Smythe, Jared Dean, Tim Laidlaw, Tau Muzarania, Simon Henry, Shannon Knegt, assistant coach Andy Bowmar, president Jason Beer, (front) Alex Benson, Marcus Thompson, Anwar Ibrahim, Frank Pitisano, Daniel Brown, Llewellyn Friend, Katsumai Abe, Brodie Carter and Chris Davies. Photograph: MICHAEL ROBINSON

Some 800 spectators witnessed the Drouin Dragons Soccer Club win three premierships on Sunday at Bellbird Park, Drouin in the Gippsland Soccer League Grand Final.

The Seniors, U16s and U14s all won their games while the Reserves went down to a very determined Lang Lang United.

The Seniors beat Phillip Island 3-2, Reserves lost 1-3 to Lang Lang, the U16s beat Phillip Island 3-0 and the Under 14s beat Phillip Island in an exciting penalty shootout.

In a big day at Bellbird Park, Drouin Dragons won three out of four grand final games, Phillip Island Breakers had won two out of six and Wonthaggi and Lang Lang each took home one premiership trophy.

Seniors

Both Phillip Island and Drouin Dragons Seniors played some exciting football in front of a large crowd with the teams evenly matched.

President Jason Beer said 2019 had been a really exciting season for the seniors and reserves.

Both teams spent the past two years in the State 5 Competition and returned to the Gippsland Soccer League to win the League Championship and to play in grand finals.

Dan Brown and John Ercoles have done an amazing job with the two teams and 2020 looks even bigger.

“There are some quality players in the current squad and that there is already interest from new players joining the Dragons in 2020,” Beer said.

    Posted in Sport

