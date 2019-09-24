Gardens on show

Spring has arrived and with it the program for West Gippsland’s largest garden festival “Gardivalia”.

It details the private gardens of all shapes and sizes which will open to the public from Saturday, October 19 to Tuesday, November 5.

This year’s “Gardivalia” festival features 22 open gardens to amaze and inspire as well as 14 other garden themed events. These include art exhibitions, gardening workshops, a bird walk and seniors’ walk.

Garden lovers can immerse themselves in gardens featuring traditional and rare plants, spectacular views, natural bush settings and 100-year-old trees.

There are gardens with organic principles, low maintenance offerings, those described as “quirky”, one featuring a dry billabong, and even a flower farm.

In addition to the gardens themselves, some open gardens will also offer stalls, demonstrations, artists, live music and food.

Several gardens are raising funds for charity. They include “Ca-Ma-Bria” in Warragul raising funds for Mawarra and Warragul View Club, “Lois’ Garden” in Drouin assisting Drouin KeenAges Table Tennis Group, “Jamelyn Heights” fundraising for MS Research.

Gardens will open on varying dates. However, open days run from 10am to 4pm.

Some garden entry is offered free whilst others cost up to $10. Children are admitted free to all.

“Gardivalia” bus tours are also on offer.

For further information, look out for the “Gardivalia” program or visit gardivalia.com.au.