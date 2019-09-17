Longwarry break 51-year senior football premiership drought in EDFL

Longwarry broke a 51-year premiership drought on Saturday, claiming victory over the Ellinbank Eagles by 39 points.
Ellinbank led by a hair in the first term, but Longwarry had asserted their dominance by the second term and the Eagles began to die a slow death. 10.12-72 to 4.9-33.
After several years of wet and windy grand final days, Saturday’s weather was a welcome change. With a sunny and mild outlook and a relatively fresh Yarragon deck, the conditions could not have been better.
From the first bounce, both sides worked hard to deny each other an opening goal. Hard defensive footy was played at both ends, but Ellinbank forward Tom Johnson finally broke the drought in the seventh minute, kicking a goal to open the scoring.
