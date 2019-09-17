Home Sport Longwarry break 51-year senior football premiership drought in EDFL

Longwarry break 51-year senior football premiership drought in EDFL

Posted on by webmaster
Celebrating their senior premiership are (back)Ben Cuckson (obscured), Anthony Salce, coach Daniel Fry (obscured), Jedd Serong, Braydon McHugh; (centre) Andrew Knights, Kane Oldham, Troy Lehman, Danny Wells, captain Nathan Fry; (front) Russell Lehman, Tye Holland, Leigh McDonald, Nick Walsh, Cole Cook, Aaron Serong, Jake Serong, Justin McCleary, assistant coach Glenn Pask; (ground) Cory Lenders, Nick Redley and Riley Rundell.

Celebrating their senior premiership are (back)Ben Cuckson (obscured), Anthony Salce, coach Daniel Fry (obscured), Jedd Serong, Braydon McHugh; (centre) Andrew Knights, Kane Oldham, Troy Lehman, Danny Wells, captain Nathan Fry; (front) Russell Lehman, Tye Holland, Leigh McDonald, Nick Walsh, Cole Cook, Aaron Serong, Jake Serong, Justin McCleary, assistant coach Glenn Pask; (ground) Cory Lenders, Nick Redley and Riley Rundell.

Longwarry broke a 51-year premiership drought on Saturday, claiming victory over the Ellinbank Eagles by 39 points.
Ellinbank led by a hair in the first term, but Longwarry had asserted their dominance by the second term and the Eagles began to die a slow death. 10.12-72 to 4.9-33.
After several years of wet and windy grand final days, Saturday’s weather was a welcome change. With a sunny and mild outlook and a relatively fresh Yarragon deck, the conditions could not have been better.
From the first bounce, both sides worked hard to deny each other an opening goal. Hard defensive footy was played at both ends, but Ellinbank forward Tom Johnson finally broke the drought in the seventh minute, kicking a goal to open the scoring.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature