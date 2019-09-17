Drouin drug bust as crop house shut down

More than 250 cannabis plants were seized when police shut down a sophisticated crop house in Drouin on Thursday night.

Divisional Response Unit police executed a search warrant at the Summerhill Bvd home.

Police said the warrant unveiled a sophisticated hydroponic set-up across a number of rooms in the house.

Police said electricity to the house also had been by-passed.

Hydroponic equipment and 250 cannabis plants were seized.

Nam Ngoc Pham, 25 of Springvale South was arrested and charged. He was remanded in custody to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning.

The man was charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis and theft of electricity.

