Crime wave hits Trafalgar

Police are investigating a crime wave that targeted Trafalgar over the past week including stolen cars, burglaries and thefts from cars.

A 2003 Holden Rodeo utility was stolen during a burglary in Ashby St last week.

The theft occurred between 3pm on Tuesday and 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Police said offenders gained access to a locked bungalow and searched through a chest of drawers. The owners reported a bed and blankets being moved.

The locked 2003 Holden Rodeo utility with an aluminium tray was parked in the driveway.

Parked beside the driveway was a Holden Commodore sedan. The back passenger door was left open and a stereo unit was stolen.

The stolen utility was later located in bush on Moe-South Road.

On Thursday, offenders stole a 1990 blue Mitsubishi Explorer van from a property in Hazelwood St.

Police said the vehicle was parked behind a gate in the victim’s yard.

The theft occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside.

Police said offenders drove the vehicle through the gate and left the scene.

Police also are investigating a number of thefts from cars.

Offenders entered a vehicle parked in the side driveway of a house in Evans St between 9.30pm on Monday and 6.30am the following day.

The vehicle was found with the passenger door open and black work bag and pink phone charger stolen from inside. The work bag contained cassette tapes, work gear, safety glasses and gloves and a small amount of cash.

On the same night, between 8.30pm and 7am the following day, offenders entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of a house in Chapmans Rd.

The front passenger door was ajar. Offenders rummaged through the vehicle but nothing was stolen.

Also on the same night, offenders entered a car in Gibson St and stole the seat covers and a small speaker.

