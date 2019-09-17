Baw Baw Shire Council’s performance needs work says community satisfaction survey

Roads, planning and decision making have been given the thumbs down by residents in an annual survey assessing Baw Baw Shire’s performance.

There was little to brag about when results of the annual community satisfaction survey were presented to council last week.

Councillors agreed they were not happy with the results that showed council’s performance in five of the seven key areas dropped from its 2018 ratings.

Customer service and council’s overall performance improved on the rating index but community members didn’t speak highly of council’s performance in community consultation; advocacy; decision making; sealed local roads; and, overall council direction.

The survey also showed 52 per cent of residents would rather see service cuts in order to maintain rates at current levels, rather than rate rises to improve service quality.

The annual survey is conducted by JWS Research, co-ordinated by the state government.

A random sample of 400 adults were interviewed by phone between February and March. Of the 400 respondents, 68 per cent had contact with council over the past 12 months.

The survey reported council needed to focus on community consultation, roads, planning and building permits and making better community decisions over the next 12 months.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.