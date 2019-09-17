Home Schools Chairo Christian School Chairo Christian School opens $6 million theatre for performing arts

Chairo Christian School opens $6 million theatre for performing arts

At the official opening of the Chairo Cultural Centre are (from left): architect Warren van Damme, business manager Roger Simons, principal Judy Linossier, builder Sam Broccio, Chairo chairman Jeff Calway and Chairo executive principal Simon Matthews.

Chairo Christian School recently unveiled its new $6 million Chairo Cultural Centre performing arts space.
In addition to a 400-seat theatre, the new building now houses a drama, dance room and other offices.
Previously, students used the campus' Tyson Hall and gymnasium for performance rehearsals. In officially opening the new building, teachers spoke of interruptions to rehearsals and classes caused by rain noise or students using the gymnasium. With a dedicated space, those interruptions will no longer continue.
An area in the centre has also been officially named the W. R. Bray Gallery in honour of long-serving past-principal, Rob Bray, who was present for the occasion.
The first site survey was completed in November 2013. Planning approval was granted in 2015.
The building then took just over two years to construct.

