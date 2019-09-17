Catani netballers take out EDNA A grade premiership

The first few minutes of the game was very even but Catani soon took control. They shot six goals in a row and dominated the rest of the first quarter.

Catani showed Poowong what they were made of in the second quarter with some very flashy play and big intercepts. Poowong kept the defensive pressure up but couldn’t stop Catani’s run.

Coming into the second half of the game, Catani just proved to be too strong. Try as they might, Poowong just couldn’t stop Catani.

Catani started strong and they finished strong. Their dominance in the fourth quarter showed why they made the grand final. Poowong didn’t stop fighting but Catani were unstoppable.

For Catani, the premiership broke an almost 60-year drought.

Catani’s A grade played in six grand finals in a row from 1956 to 1961, winning a three-peat between 1958 and 1960.

Best on court: Danielle Hanley, Catani.

