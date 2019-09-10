Wettest August since 1975

A largely sunny start to September has been an ideal back-up to one of the wettest Augusts on record in West Gippsland.

But a mix of more rain and sun will be needed across the spring months to set up local farms for good silage and hay crops and underlying ground moisture to carry through most of summer.

The 190.8 millimetres of rain registered at Warragul last month has only been exceeded in three Augusts over the past 115 years – 216 millimetres (1919), 221 (1935) and 196 (1975).

The all years’ August average is 102.9 millimetres.

Despite the much heavier rain than normal last month Warragul is tracking well below average for the first eight months of the year.

The 638 millimetres registered between January and the end of August is almost 100 millimetres short of the average of 732.8 millimetres.

Last month’s 190.8 millimetres was recorded on 21 of the 31 days.

But most came in a couple of bursts.

