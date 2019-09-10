Rawson school bus saved

Community lobbying has saved the Rawson school bus service.

News the state government had reviewed its decision and agreed to continue with the bus was announced on Friday, to the delight of parents, students and community members who had rallied together for a vocal campaign last month.

A recent government review indicated some students lived 20 metres too far from their school to be eligible for the service.

Residents were told the state government could save $150,000 by ditching the school bus service, which must have eight eligible passengers to run.

Baw Baw Shire Cr Michael Leaney was the first to share the exciting news on Friday afternoon when he announced the bus had been saved on his Facebook page.

“The Rawson school bus has been saved and the service will continue. This is a great outcome for kids and parents in Moondarra, Caringal, Erica and Rawson,” He said.

Cr Leaney acknowledged the advocacy efforts of parents and Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing who he said “listened and went into bat for the community.”

Council also took up the cause, with shire chief executive officer Alison Leighton quickly writing to the Education Department.

