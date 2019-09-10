Pokies bid withdrawn

Plans to open Warragul’s fourth gaming (pokies machines) venue at the Newmason complex in Mason St have been shelved.

The Ellinbank Football and Netball Club last week withdrew its application to the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation to install 52 pokies machines in association with the Eat, Drink, Relax bar and restaurant located at Newmason.

The club also advised Baw Baw Shire council it would no longer seek its planning approval for the project.

The Ellinbank FNC last Thursday afternoon issued a brief two-sentence statement confirming it was not proceeding with the Newmason proposal.

It read:-

“The Ellinbank Football and Netball Club Committee wish to inform that based on concerns surrounding the proposal in its current form, and the current proposed location, the application has been withdrawn.

The club will revisit its position, evaluate its options and will commit to work consultatively with Council over the coming weeks and months”.

Baw Baw council opposed the application when it was brought before its meeting last Wednesday week.

A key influence on council’s decision was that the gaming venue would be in the same building as seven permanent residential apartments.