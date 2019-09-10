Local grower is Agribusiness of the Year

Warragul based company Flavorite was crowned Agribusiness of the Year at Food and Fibre Gippsland’s Excellence in Agribusiness Awards Gala Dinner recently held in Sale.

About 200 people from across Gippsland and beyond gathered at the inaugural event last month to recognise the best farmers in the region.

Since 1993 the Nichols and Millis families have taken their “hobby farm” on the outskirts of Warragul and grown it to a business employing more than 350 people. The company is a major supplier to both supermarkets and the wholesale market and in addition to tomatoes, it grows a range of capsicums, cucumbers and eggplants.

With more than 400,000 tomato plants grown across 30 hectares in Warragul, the business was described by the judging panel as “a regional success story that has revolutionised the tomato business in Australia.”

Read the full article in this week's Drouin and Warragul Gazette.