Bonnie hits the iron

Trafalgar's Bonnie Grylls-Graham is raising the bar for local weightlifters, on a big scale.

She has just returned from Canada, where she placed third in her category at the World Master Championships.

It is a huge result for Bonnie, who has been hitting the iron competitively for years.

"There's a love for the sport, the whole process, the way you pull it apart and put it back together."

A personal trainer since she was 21, Bonnie's first foray into weightlifting took her way out of her comfort zone.

"The first time testing with my coach I went green," she recalls. "I almost threw up."

She now trains for two and a half hours every day, working from her home gym and corresponding with her Dandenong-based coach.

"I also build in an hour of rest to make sure my body's good to go."

She is currently preparing for the Australia national competition in Canberra in October.

After trying several sports early on, Bonnie settled on weightlifting because of the autonomy the sport affords.

"I've done CrossFit, adventure racing, mountain bike riding," she says.

"Each time I've done a sport it was with someone else. Weightlifting was more for myself."

"There's just that moment of peace at the top of a lift, it's just pure bliss. It's just nothingness."

She encourages more women to give the sport a go.

"Don't worry about the numbers on the bar."

"Be prepared and be open to learning. Be okay with going through the Bambi stage of developing the skills."

"Having a strong body doesn't mean you're going to look like Arnie at the end of the day. Once you're physically strong you're mentally stronger as well."

"It's not all about winning medals at the end of the day, it's about the ability to come out and move my body in a way I really love and have some fun with it."