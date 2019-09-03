Pokies detail flawed

Economic and social impact data accompanying an application for 52 electronic gaming machines at Newmason, Warragul is flawed and lacks detail, according to an independent report to Baw Baw Shire.

Councillors said significant community opposition to the Ellinbank Football Netball Club application left them no choice but to oppose the proposal.

The club has submitted an application to the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) to install 52 machines at the Mason St restaurant and hotel complex.

But, expert advice to council said the financial and social data attached to the application provided “no detail” on how the data was calibrated.

Council sought preliminary expert advice from HillPDA to review the social and economic impact assessment submitted with the club’s application.