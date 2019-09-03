Hill End history

Hill End dug as deep as they could, worked harder than they ever have and manufactured a memorable come from behind win over Mirboo North, to earn their first grand final berth since 1981, the final score 13-7-85 to 11-9-75.
Two teams deserving of a grand final stage went head to head, with the knowledge a season would either end or be elevated to the ultimate opportunity within just two hours of MGFL football.
For Hill End, the tantalising prospect was the chance of a premiership for the first time in nearly four decades, whilst for Mirboo North playing finals has been an expectation built on many years of doing so, and that finals experience, they hoped, would be the difference between the two on preliminary final day.
In perfect conditions on a beautifully presented Newborough ground, the opening 30 minutes had all the excitement, intensity and pressure of a final.