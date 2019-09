At the age of 12 and after just 10 months in the sport, Darcie George of Warragul has won the Junior Champion of Champions in target shooting.

Darcie took out the 20m bench event title at the state championships held at Hamilton.

Darcie is a member of Target Rifle Victoria and the Target Rifle Club at Traralgon.

Currently Darcie is the junior champion at the club. This allowed her to take part in the state title.