Dry weather forecast

East and West Gippsland will be a focus for emergency services this summer, as very dry conditions over consecutive years results in above-normal bushfire conditions.

The Southern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook, developed by the Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Centre with Bureau of Meteorology and relevant state fire and land managers, was released late last week in Melbourne.

Similarly to last year, the outlook indicates Victoria will have a “normal” fire season, however, in East and West Gippsland conditions appear to be above normal.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s 2019 spring outlook, also released late last week, shows most of Australia is likely to experience warmer and drier than average conditions in the coming three months.