Airfield buildings refused

A proposal to develop four additional hangars at a Drouin South airfield has not been supported by Baw Baw Shire Council.

To the relief of many objectors at last week’s meeting, the controversial application was rejected by council.

A bid by some councillors to approve the application failed before councillors supported the recommendation of planners to issue a notice of decision to refuse the application.

Wednesday night’s council meeting heard from seven surrounding property owners who complained of excessive noise and risk to their stock.

Property owner Terry Williamson also addressed council, as well as a number of local aviation enthusiasts who house their aircraft at the property.

Many of the issues surrounding the application came down to existing use rights for the property and the definition of a private airstrip.