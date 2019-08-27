Warragul United fall just short

It’s been a tough State League 1 campaign for Warragul this year and wins have been difficult to achieve.

This extended to the United’s game against Doveton on Saturday, going down 1-2.

Endeavour and fortitude have never been in question, however, and every game has been fought to the final whistle.

There have been no “blow out losses” and United has been able to match it with the league’s best each week, gathering some rewarding victories along the journey.

Some might say that injury has been a factor this year – Warragul’s depth has certainly taken a hit with an unbelievable bad run with injured players. Four ACL ruptures to name but a few – but United have stuck at it, banded together and regrouped every time they have been tested.

A staggering 23 different players have had filled an 11-man list in the senior team this year. That’s unheard of yet testament to United’s resolve.

When faced with adversity, there’s always another challenge around the corner. This week it was an in-form second placed Doveton who was just one point off top spot.

Eighth-placed Warragul had been all over Doveton last time they met, however, so confidence was high as the home side looked to achieve an upset.

Although the squad had been depleted, United still lined up with a quality starting 11.

Goalkeeper Liam Andersen is still in amazing form and is surely the hottest tip for best and fairest this season. He started once again between the sticks.

Read the full article in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.