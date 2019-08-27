Vision radio in serious doubt

The radio is one of 92 year-old Bob Allen’s most important links to the world.

Macular degeneration, which he has had for the past 18 years, has left him with only about five per cent vision.

That’s enough to get him around his house in Warragul and continue a few hobbies, especially woodworking, but reading a newspaper – particularly local news about West Gippsland where he has lived all of his life and the wider Gippsland region – is out of the question.

For that he has relied on Vision Australia Radio broadcast from Warragul and put to air by more than 50 volunteers.

But Mr Allen and several hundred thousand others across Australia are worried the radio service may soon stop.

The Warragul station 93.5 broadcasts over a wide region from Sale to Berwick and Warragul to the coast.

One of the volunteers at Warragul Jenny Pearce said VAR stations throughout Australia are under threat due to re-arranged federal government programs such as the National Disability Insurance Scheme and flow-on effects on Vision Australia.

Ms Pearce said the Vision Australia board was due to meet late this month to decide if its regional radio services should continue.

