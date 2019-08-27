Mawarra saved

Administrators appointed to secure the future of Mawarra Centre in Warragul are confident of reaching a positive outcome, which could possibly be a merger with another service provider.

Mawarra entered into voluntary administration last month.

Administrators, Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants, met with creditors last week.

Worrells partner Paul Burness said they were continuing to work with creditors but are “very hopeful” they would have an outcome sooner rather than later.

Mr Burness said a merger could be a likely outcome and administrators were working closely with another party.

He said the Mawarra board was very pro-active in entering voluntary administration on the basis the entity may have been insolvent.

He said the board had taken early action rather than continuing to trade and this had enabled administrators to work quickly and with a likely positive outcome for all involved.

“We are very conscious the clients get full support moving forward,” he said.

Mr Burness said most of the creditors were employees who they were working with very closely to ensure a good outcome for all stakeholders.

He said they were working to resolve the situation “as soon as possible.”

