Gulls to make history

Three Warragul Gulls sides will make finals appearances this year, the first time in the netball club's history.

The Gulls A grade side is set to take on Leongatha this Sunday, while their B grade team will face off against Sale -- both elimination finals. The Gulls' C grade side plays Leongatha in a qualifying final on Saturday.

Gull's A grade team last made finals 9 years ago, but crashed out after losing their elimination final to Drouin by two goals. The side's only A grade premiership came in 2006, after they were runner-up to Drouin in 2006. They have never won a B grade premiership, although the Gulls C grade side took home the trophy in 2007.

The A grade side secured a spot in the finals despite a loss to Moe on the weekend. The B grade side drew with Moe 32-32, while the C grade side also lost to an in-from Moe team. Last year A and B grades made finals, but both lost their first round games.

