Drouin’s own Father of the Year

Drouin father Chris Youngman was shocked and humbled to be announced Victorian Father of the Year on Friday.

Chris, 36, gave up work to keep his family together after his son Lucas was diagnosed with leukaemia just days after his first birthday. He is also dad to four-year-old Ethan and 22-month-old Noah who is Lucas’ twin brother.

“I didn’t even know Alana (Chris’ wife) had nominated me. I didn’t really know what to think, I was a little bit hesitant.

“I’m just doing what you do for your family. You do your best. I genuinely don’t think there’s anything special with what I’ve done. Other dads would be doing the same.”

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s an honour,” he emphasised. “It’s humbling to be considered in this way.”

Alana Youngman nominated her husband for the top accolade by YMCA Victoria in association with The Father’s Day Council of Victoria.

“He kept our whole family together which I feel is saving our son’s life,” she said in the nomination. “He has gone far and beyond as a father and a husband. His story is an inspiration to other fathers.”

Drouin local Samantha Harmes, who has been friends with Chris for 10 years, also praised the humble dad.

“Not once has he ever complained,” Ms Harmes said. “He’s never said, ‘I’m so tired’, or ‘it’s so hard’. I don’t know anyone like that. I’ve been saying for years, Chris is just one of a kind.”

Read the full article in this week's Drouin and Warragul Gazette.