Triumphant return for home-grown ballerina

Warragul’s Heidi Freeman made a triumphant return to the West Gippsland Arts Centre stage as part of Australian Ballet’s tour of “Coppélia” on the weekend.

As youngsters in the audience started dreaming of one day being a professional ballerina, that dream was becoming a reality for 18-year-old Heidi.

Speaking to the Gazette before the performance, Heidi said “I grew up performing on the (Warragul) stage”.

“It will be really nice just being back where it all started. Very surreal. I have been dancing there since I was three up until 15. But I haven’t danced on that stage since.”

“It’s a big step compared to my first solo when I was three. It will be very special, I’m very excited.”

It is certainly fitting that Heidi would perform at the West Gippsland Arts Centre as part of her first professional ballet tour taking in regional centres in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

As the daughter of KC’s School of Dance owner Karen Freeman, Heidi was a baby when she first visited the venue and has been on the stage countless times for ballet concerts and competitions.

Her return saw family, local dancing friends and many of the KC’s students fill the auditorium to welcome Heidi home.

Currently undertaking her graduate year with the Australian Ballet School, Heidi performed the role of one of Swanhilda’s four girlfriends in Coppélia. She described it as a fun role with lots of acting.

“I get to dance alongside some of the company members. It’s a really fun ballet to do, we have a lot of fun.”

