Police tell residents to lock their doors

Baw Baw police are pleading with residents to make it harder for opportunistic thieves after a wave of burglaries over the past week.

Sergeant Craig Van Breugel said there appeared to be two separate spates, the first overnight between Sunday and Monday last week when four properties in Drouin and one in Longwarry were targeted.

During an aggravated burglary in Hamlet Rd, Drouin, thieves broke in through an unlocked door while the owners were asleep then rummaged through an unlocked vehicle.

The same night thieves broke into a shed in Myers Rd, Drouin, and stole tools, CDs, alcohol and tobacco.

There were two burglaries in Amberley Dr, Drouin, with thieves rummaging through unlocked vehicles in unlocked garages.

There also was an aggravated burglary in Old Drouin Rd, Longwarry, where thieves entered through a back door and stole cash and alcohol. They also took the keys to a Nissan Patrol and attempted to start it without success.

The occupants slept through the burglary.

The second spate occurred overnight between Friday and Saturday when three properties in Warragul were targeted.

Burglars stole three laptop computers and other household electrical from a business in Mason St, Warragul. They broke in through a bathroom window.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.